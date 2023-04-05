Advertisement

Bangladesh Spinner Taijul Islam Became The One And Only Bowler To Dismiss The Same Batter Representing Two Different Countries In Test Cricket

Taijul dismissed the Ireland batter, Peter Moor, in the ongoing Test and thus became the one and only bowler to dismiss the same batter representing two different countries in test cricket.

April 5, 2023

New Delhi: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has added a unique world record to his name during the ongoing single test match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh. Taijul dismissed the Ireland batter, Peter Moor, in the ongoing Test and thus became the one and only bowler to dismiss the same batter representing two different countries in test cricket.

Born in Harare, the 32-year-old Peter Moor has previously represented Zimbabwe in international cricket. He got out on day one of the ongoing test match as he handed a simple catch to Tamim Iqbal, who was standing at the mid-off position.

Earlier, Moor was dismissed on a golden duck by Taijul while playing for Zimbabwe during Zimbabwe's tour of Bangladesh in 2018.

The fact that makes this record more interesting is that Taijul Islam bagged a fifer in both of the test matches.

In the ongoing Test, his fifer helped the hosts dismiss Ireland on 214 runs. Taijul bowled a phenomenal spell of 28 overs, in which he bowled ten maidens, gave 58 runs and completed his 11th five-wicket haul. His fifer included a big wicket of Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie and Curtis Campher, Moor, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair.

In response to Ireland's 214, Bangladesh made a mammoth 369, including a classic century of Mushfiqur Rahim (126), skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan's 87 and Mehidy Hasan's 55. Ireland spinner Andy McBrine bagged six wickets and got his first five-wicket haul in test cricket.

Taijul continued his fiery bowling in the second innings and dismissed M. Commins and skipper A. Balbirnie again to bring the hosts into a commanding position.

