<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bangladesh-cricket-team">Bangladesh</a>'s tour of <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan-cricket-team">Pakistan</a> in April is the latest international sporting event to have fallen foul of <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/coronavirus">coronavirus</a> pandemic with the cricket boards of the two nations announcing indefinite postponement. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh were to tour Pakistan in April for the third and final leg during which they were to play one ODI on April 1 and the second match of the ICC World Test Championship from April 5 onwards. <p></p> <p></p>However, both will now be played at a later date. <p></p> <p></p>"The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date," PCB said in a statement on Monday. "The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment." <p></p> <p></p>The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which the hosts went on to win by an innings and 44 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on 29 March. <p></p> <p></p>PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from 25 March.