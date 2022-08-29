Dubai: Afghanistan will look to continue their fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament on Tuesday. They defeated Sri Lanka in the first match in a dominating and Bangladesh have to be wary of them as they will also look to begin their Asia Cup campaign with a win.

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan’s place in the next stage will be guaranteed with a win over Bangladesh. Afghanistan’s Asia Cup campaign got off to an incredible start as the Mohammed Nabi-led side defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in just 10.1 overs.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.