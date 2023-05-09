Advertisement
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Clemsford Weather Report: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport
Ireland will host Bangladesh in the 1st ODI on May 9 at County Ground, Chelmsford. The weather on May 9 is not very promising as there are over 60 per cent chance of rain.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Clemsford Weather Report: Ireland will host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series at home. The hosts will be seeking redemption against the Bangladesh Tigers, having suffered a T20I and Test series loss in Bangladesh recently. The two teams are set to clash at the County Ground, Chelmsford. On the eve of the match, the city witnessed overcast conditions which was followed by overnight rain which has raised doubts if the match can be completed or not.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st Clemsford Weather Update May 9
The conditions will be overcast on May 9, with showers predicted in the morning. The temperature will be on the lower side at 19 degrees. There will be a heavy cloud cover of 88 per cent. The humidity will be at 83 per cent and the chances of rain during the match will be as high as 66 per cent.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Pitch Report
The wicket will offer some help to the pacers, with overhead conditions supporting swing. Once the ball loses its shine, it will be a good pitch to bat.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI predicted playing 11s
Ireland
PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), S Doheny, AR McBrine, J Little, MR Adair
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal(C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Details, Date, Time, Venue
Ireland v Bangladesh 1st ODI Date: May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: 3:15 PM IST (10: 45 AM local time)
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
Umpires: Michael Gough, Roly Black
Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
