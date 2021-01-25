West Indies disappointed once again as they lost by 120 runs to Bangladesh on Monday in the third and final ODI. With the win, Bangladesh completes a 3-0 whitewash after having played some good and consistent cricket over the last 10 days.

Put in to bat first, fifties from Tamim Iqbal (64), Mushfiqur Rahim (64), Shakib al Hasan (51) and Mahmadullah (64*) helped Bangladesh post 297 for six in 50 overs. Tamim looked fluent as ever, but it was the late blitz from Rahim and Mahmadullah that helped the hosts get to that total. The West Indies bowling was not consistent and they were made to pay for it as Keon Harding conceded 88 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing 298 to win, Windies got off to a woeful start as they lost both their openers inside the first six overs. From there on in, there was no way back for the tourists as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rovman Powell with 47 was the top-scorer. Mohammad Saifuddin was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers. He took three wickets for 51 runs.

One felt the application and commitment from the tourists was missing and then there was an inexperienced side against a side that knows the conditions best.

Bangladesh 297 for 6 (Mahmudullah 64*, Iqbal 64, Rahim 64, Shakib 51, Joseph 2-48) vs West Indies 177 (44.2 overs)

Rahim who hit a crucial 64 off 55 balls was awarded the man of the match. He credited the bowlers for their good show in the first two ODIs. Rahim also said that he wanted to bat through.

Mushfiqur Rahim | Player of the Match: I really feel good to score runs when the team needs the most. Bowlers deserve a lot of the credit in the first two games and I didn’t get much chance to bat. Today I got the chance and did well but would have liked to bat through.