More Bad News For Bangladesh After Series Defeat vs Zimbabwe In ODI & T20I Series

BANGLADESH FINED FOR SLOW OVER-RATE IN SECOND ODI AGAINST ZIMBABWE

Harare: Bangladesh have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in the second One Day International in Harare on Sunday. Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tamim Iqbal’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Tamim plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Forster Mutizwa and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Christoper Phiri levelled the charges.

(ICC Release)