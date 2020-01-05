Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to play Tests in Pakistan but on the condition that one of them be played in Dhaka, a proposal Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected.

BCB has said it’s wary of touring Pakistan for a lengthy period and has agreed to play on Twenty20 Internationals in the country. A PCB official revealed that they have cleared told their Bangladesh counterparts that the two Tests are part of their home series and have to played in Pakistan.

“Privately the proposal to have one Test in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh has been floated but has been rejected. It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return,” the official told PTI.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan as part of their tour which starts from January 18. They have earlier suggested playing the Tests at a neutral venue which was also rejected by the PCB.

Test cricket made a successful return to Pakistan with Sri Lanka touring them for a two-match series which they lost 0-1. Pakistan have been playing their home Tests at neutral venues since the deadly Lahore terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan team in 2009.

PCB has also announced that all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches this season will be played in the country naming four cities that will host the T20s. The board announced Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will play hosts to the 34 PSL games.

The PSL 2020 gets underway from February 20.

34 foreign players are expected to take part in the league including the likes of Jason Roy and Dale Steyn.