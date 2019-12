Bangladesh will play only T20Is in Pakistan, Test should be at neutral venue: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that they are ready to play T20I cricket in Pakistan but not Tests which they want to be at a neutral venue. This comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has reiterated that the country is safe for international cricket after successfully hosting Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series earlier this month.

“We stand firm on our ground. We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan,” the MIzamuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. “The stakeholders related to the series do not want us to play longer version cricket in Pakistan. Actually, we have no other option here. We can play the T20Is but if we are to play Tests then it should be in a neutral venue.”

While Mani has already said that Pakistan won’t host Bangladesh at a neutral venue, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Test captain Azhar Ali have also expressed their disappointment following BCB’s stance against a full tour.

“Naturally, Pakistan would like to see that international cricket resumes there in a full-fledged manner, and probably that is the reason they have said all those things,” Nizamuddin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “You all know there is something called match environment. At the same time, there are players and team management staff, and (members of) our team management staff are from abroad.”

He added, “And we have to discuss with them regarding staying there for a long period of time before taking a decision. And so we proposed to play three T20Is because if we play there for a shorter period of time, then everyone can do a proper assessment that includes players and team management, so we have given them the proposal thinking in this line.”

Mani has even said that PCB will go to ICC should a team refuse to tour the country. “We would absolutely have the right to dispute such a decision with the ICC. I don’t want to say too much, because our discussions with the BCB are ongoing. When they formally tell us what decision they’ve taken, we’ll see what we need to do,” Mani had said.