BAR vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad, Proabale Playing XIs Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Brian Lara Stadium 3 AM IST August 19

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BAR vs SKN at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In the match 2 of the much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020, defending CPL champions Barbados Tridents will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The Caribbean Premier League BAR vs SKN match will begin at 3 AM IST – August 19 in India. Led by Jason Holder, the Tridents will fancy a repeat of their 2019 exploits once again, especially with the addition of star leg spinner Rashid Khan. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be eyeing a better performance this season after finishing fourth in CPL 2019. With Carlos Brathwaite shifting bases in the off-season, the onus has shifted onto the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Lynn.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 2.30 AM (IST).

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

BAR vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (VC), Ben Dunk, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan (C)

BAR vs SKN Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Keon Harding and Hayden Walsh.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sheldon Cottrell.

BAR vs SKN Squads

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.