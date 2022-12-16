<h2>My Dream11 Team Guardians vs Voyagers Dream11 Team Prediction GUA VS VOY2022:</h2> <p></p>Best players list of WAR VS PEL, Guardians Dream11 Team Player List, Voyagers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Guardians &amp; Voyagers will take place at 11:30PM IST <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 12:00 AM IST, 17 December <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><h4>GUA VS VOY My Dream11 Team</h4> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeepers:</strong> Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters:</strong> Kyle Corbin, Shayne Moseley, Larry Babb <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders:</strong> Dwayne Smith (c), Ryshon Williams (vc), Tahj Tavernier <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers:</strong> Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Romario Leon Greaves, Jair McAllister <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><h4>GUA VS VOY Probable XI</h4> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Guardians Probable Playing XI</strong>: Demario Jonathan Richards (wk), Shayne Moseley, Kyle Corbin, Alcindo Holder, Shaqkere Parris, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon Greaves, Michail Powell. <p></p> <p></p><strong> </strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Voyagers Probable Playing XI</strong>: Shane Dowrich (wk), Akeem Springer, Larry Babb, Jason Greene, Richard Sampson, Rashad Worrell, Dwayne Smith (c), Jadan Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Shakeel Turney.