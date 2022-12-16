My Dream11 Team Guardians vs Voyagers Dream11 Team Prediction GUA VS VOY2022:

Best players list of WAR VS PEL, Guardians Dream11 Team Player List, Voyagers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Guardians & Voyagers will take place at 11:30PM IST

Start Time: 12:00 AM IST, 17 December

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill

GUA VS VOY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer

Batters: Kyle Corbin, Shayne Moseley, Larry Babb

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (c), Ryshon Williams (vc), Tahj Tavernier

Bowlers: Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Romario Leon Greaves, Jair McAllister

GUA VS VOY Probable XI

Guardians Probable Playing XI: Demario Jonathan Richards (wk), Shayne Moseley, Kyle Corbin, Alcindo Holder, Shaqkere Parris, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon Greaves, Michail Powell.

Voyagers Probable Playing XI: Shane Dowrich (wk), Akeem Springer, Larry Babb, Jason Greene, Richard Sampson, Rashad Worrell, Dwayne Smith (c), Jadan Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Shakeel Turney.