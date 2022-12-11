Multan: England’s Barmy Army was heard singing ‘Bye Bye Babar’ after the Pakistan skipper was dismissed cheaply in the second innings of the ongoing second Test match against England in Multan on Sunday.

Coming in at the expense of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, couldn’t make much of an impact as he survived 10 balls for his one run before being clean bowled by an Ollie Robinson delivery. Interestingly, Robinson had dismissed Babar in the first innings as well.

Pitched outside off, Babar misjudged the seam movement of the ball and made a fatal leave. But Robinson’s delivery swung back in clipping of his off-stump. Baba stood there in shock and walked back.

Reacting to the the dismissal, England’s Barmy Army was heard singing ‘Bye Bye Babar’ mocking the opposition skipper. One person was also seen using a trumpet (musical instrument) in sync with the song.