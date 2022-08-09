Sydney: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack. Warne, one of the greatest to have played the game, was on a vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand when he was found unresponsive in his villa. The news sent shockwaves to the entire cricket fraternity.

Warne was a great cricketer, but even a better human being. England’s Barmy Army recently shared a heart-melting story from Warne’s teenage days, proving that the veteran spinner was one of the best guys out there. The story reveals how Warne had helped women dig out a new garden pond.

“Shane Warne played for the Imperial Cricket Club in Bristol when he was 18, sleeping in the pavilion at night, and helped out as a groundsman.

“One day he was checking the boundary and passing our house, which adjoins the Imperial ground, when he noticed my wife digging out a new garden pond. Offering to help, he jumped over the fence and spent the rest of the day helping her to complete the excavation.

“He told her that his ambition was to play cricket for Australia one day. We are now considering calling our garden pond the Shane Warne Memorial Pond.”

This is a beautiful story pic.twitter.com/b2X2eLQYtU England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, fans were awestruck by the humbleness of the legend Shane Warne and reacted to the posts, showering love on the former Australian cricketer.

Thanks Mr B for sharing another story about wonderful Warnie. We could all use a bit of Shane’s approach to life. Russell (@RAK1791) August 9, 2022

Warne was one of the greatest to have played the game. He is the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralidharan, with 708 Test wickets. Shane Warne is not with us anymore but his memories are still alive, and stories like these make us love and adore him even more.