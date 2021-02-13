India skipper Virat Kohli was out without scoring in Chennai during the second Test on day one against England. Moeen Ali clean bowled the Indian skipper with a ball that turned sharply after pitching. With Indian fans disappointed at Kohli’s poor show, the official English fans – The Barmy Army – took a potshot at Kohli over his dismissal.

Barmy Army shared the video of the dismissal and the shock-look on Kohli’s face. They hilariously stated that Kohli’s stay seemed like going to the kitchen and realising there is no milk in the fridge.

The post read: “Going to the kitchen to make a cuppa but realising there’s no milk in the fridge.”

Going to the kitchen to make a cuppa but realising there’s no milk in the fridge #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HiH7gKa6rB England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 13, 2021

Kohli’s brief stay lasted for five balls and England were over the moon when they realised that the ball had whipped the bails on its way.

Kohli has not been in the best of form and it is also the first time that the Indian skipper got bowled in successive innings. Earlier he was castled by Ben Stokes in the second innings of the opening Test where the ball didn’t bounce much and hit the stumps.

Opting to bat first, India did not get off to an ideal start as they lost Shubman Gill in the second over of the day. Gill was out without a score. Rohit Sharma got things back on track with an useful 85-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara could not go on to make a big score after getting a good start. He departed for 21 runs.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 189 for three at tea. Rohit is on 132*, while Ajinkya Rahane is on 36*.