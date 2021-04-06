Batting legend Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. Dravid will be joined by former England cricketer Isa Guha and former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten at the conference which is hosing a panel discussion on cricket for the first time.

The theme of this year’s conference is Show Me the Data and will be held on on April 8 and 9 virtually. The discussion – How Analytics is Revolutionising Cricket – will be moderated by Alok R Singh, director at Dell Technologies.

Dravid, currently serving as the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is a former India batsman who is widely regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game. A consistent performer, he amassed over 24,000 runs across formats alongside 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries.

Guha is a former England fast bowler who took 148 wickets across formats during her international career. She is now a popular cricket commentator.

Kirsten is a former South Africa batsman who scored over 14,000 runs in Tests and ODIs between 1993 and 2004. Post retirement, he became a coach and famously led India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011.

The discussion aims to offer insights into how cricket is “playing catch up by using data and in-game technology to further develop the sport.”

The other sessions on major sports in the US like basketball, football, baseball will also offer learning for cricket to use analytics and technology. Especially how data and in-game technology are advancing their leagues like NFL, MLB, NBA and popularising them in other parts of the world, a release said.