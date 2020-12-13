BBL 10: Joe Denly signs with Brisbane Heat

Midway through the ongoing season 10 of the Big Bash League, English top-order batsman Joe Denly has been brought on board by Brisbane Heat. He will be a part of the side for the remainder of the season. <p></p> <p></p>Denly is scheduled to reach Australia early next week and then will join the squad after completing two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>The English cricketer has featured in 11 BBL games in the past for the Sydney Sixers in season 7 and 8. <p></p> <p></p>He will replace fellow Englishman Tom Banton who was granted a release from his contract for BBL 10 due to 'bubble' fatigue after being in a series of 'bio-secure' environments across the year. <p></p> <p></p>Heat coach Darren Lehmann said Denly would be a valuable addition to the squad, providing another experienced batting option. <p></p> <p></p>"Joe has a reputation of having a cool head in pressure situations and I can see him helping to control our innings, whether chasing or setting a target," Lehmann said. <p></p> <p></p>"We have said all along that this year's BBL is going to be a squad game and we need to be adaptable and confident in our plans. As well as his obvious batting skills, Joe can be a good sounding board for our younger players and of course, give his insights around the group. We're pretty excited to welcome such a classy and well-credentialled player to the club," he added. <p></p> <p></p>(With IANS inputs)