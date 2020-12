Load More

HUR vs SIX 2020 Scorecard BBL 2020-21 Match 1 HIGHLIGHTS, BBL 2020

In the season-opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart Thursday – December 10. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Daniel Hughes will lead the Sixers as Moises Henriques has been picked to represent Australia A for a three-day practice game against India in Sydney. On the other hand, the Hurricanes will miss their regular skipper Matthew Wade who is part of Australia’s Test team which will be busy playing against India in a four-match series from December 17. Peter Handscomb, the new recruit for this season, has been handed over the leadership duties in Wade’s absence.

Cricket UPDATES BBL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Hurricanes (178/8) Beat Sixers (162/6) by 16 Runs in Hobart

SQUADS –

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Charlie Wakim, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Will Jacks, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve O’Keefe, Thomas Rogers, Ben Dwarshuis, Nicholas Bertus, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Lloyd Pope.