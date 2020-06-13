BCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BCC vs PCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final.

The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

BCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team

Arun Ashokan (captain), Javed Iqbal (vice-captain), Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed

BCC vs PCC Squads

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Roy Dias, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Prakash Sadasivan, Martin Glew, Manish Sahijwani, Suditha Udugala, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Nishanth Valluru, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy

