<h2>BCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings, Finnish Premier Cricket League - Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BCC vs PCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. <p></p> <p></p>The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Vinor Cricket Ground<strong> <p></p></strong> <p></p><h2>BCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Arun Ashokan (captain), Javed Iqbal (vice-captain), Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed <p></p><h2>BCC vs PCC Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Bohemian CC:</strong> Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Prague CC Kings</strong>: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Roy Dias, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Prakash Sadasivan, Martin Glew, Manish Sahijwani, Suditha Udugala, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Nishanth Valluru, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy <p></p><h3>Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ PCC Dream11 Team/ Bohemian CC Dream11 Team/ Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h3>