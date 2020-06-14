Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bohemian CC and Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECB Czech Super Series T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BCC vs PCC at June Vinor Cricket Ground: In the final match of super Sunday of the newly-launched ECN Czech Super Series T10 league – Bohemian CC will take on Prague CCat the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The T10 match BCC vs PCC will kick-start at 9.30 PM IST. It is a mammoth 16-team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with ‘Finals Day’ in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Bohemian CC and Prague CC Kings will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad

Batsmen: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudhir Gladson, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar

Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed

All-rounders: Ravindra Singh Bist, Prakash Sadasivan, Javed Iqbal (VC)

BCC vs PCC Probable XIs

Bohemian CC: M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhad, W Sardar Khan and W ur-Rehman.

Prague CC Kings: S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, H Ahmad, S Gladson, M Glew, S Maduranga, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan R Krishnan Guruswamy, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Roy Dias, N Valluru.

BCC vs PCC SQUADS

Bohemian CC: M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

Prague CC Kings: H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy.

