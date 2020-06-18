The uncertainty over the fate of Men’s T20 World Cup continues with ICC delaying its decision further by a month but BCCI isn’t happy with the wait and watch policy as it has accused the chairman of the global governing body of deliberately creating confusion.

The ICC was to arrive at a decision on June 10 but said it will explore more contingency plans before taking a final call on the fat of the showpiece event. In recent days, Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings has stated that they don’t think hosting the event this year is a realistic option.

BCCI reasons that since CA isn’t interested in organising the world cup this year then there’s no need to delay the decision.

“Why is the outgoing ICC chairman (Manohar) creating confusion? If the host cricket board doesn’t want to conduct T20 World Cup, why will it take a month to announce the decision? Is he trying to hold BCCI to ransom?” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The official says reaching a decision will also help other cricket boards plan out their bilateral engagements accordingly. “It’s just not about the BCCI or the IPL. If ICC announces the postponement during this month, even those member nations whose players are not a part of IPL can plan their bilateral series in that window. The delay in decision-making will hurt everybody,” he fumed.

There are talks of shifting IPL out of India if the coronavirus pandemic situation doesn’t improve in the country by latter half of the year and a quick decision will help BCCI to get their preparations underway in those regards.

UAE, Sri Lanka and South Africa are the possible overseas venues.

Manohar has had a frosty relationship with BCCI and the two have been at loggerheads in the past.

“He has been a former BCCI president, who worked against our interest. BCCI’s revenue share was reduced despite the country contributing to ICC’s revenue,” the official said.

Another veteran official, who has seen Manohar operate in BCCI for years asked, “Why do you (Manohar) thrive in confusion? I want to ask Mr Manohar. The current situation is only increasing the confusion, creating a number of dilemmas.”

The official also posed questions over the delaying in the announcement of election process for a new ICC Chairman.

“There have been a couple of ICC Board meetings but things like e-mail leaks and investigation gained precedence over announcement of nomination process. If you ask me, I will never be sure till Manohar relinquishes the chairman’s post and not seek a third term,” the veteran official said.

An ICC chairman can have three terms of two years each.

“Colin Graves is still the front-runner and if Sourav Ganguly is not interested, he will also have BCCI’s backing. In case of Ganguly, it will be interesting if he will throw his hat in the ring in case there is no unanimity,” the board member said.