The BCCI on Sunday announced telecom giant Jio as the title sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge set to be played in UAE.

This is for the first time a sponsor has signed exclusively for the women’s matches with the BCCI.

The four women’s T20 matches this year will be played on November 4, November 5, November 7 and November 9.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the event will inspire more women to take cricket as a career.

“As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game. We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters,” Ganguly said in a statement.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the T20 challenge will serve as a pathway to a dedicated Women’s IPL.

“We look forward to seeing the great women’s sports stories that will be shared as a result of this initiative. We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women talent in Cricket. Our goal with the Women’s T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated Women’s’ IPL,” Shah said.

Founder & Chairperson Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also expressed her happiness at the announcement.

“My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support for this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen,” she said.

“Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls. Players like Anjum, Mithali, Smriti, Harmanpreet and Poonam are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead,” she added.