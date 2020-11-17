The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the merchandise brand of the Mobile Premier League (MPL) will be the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. MPL Sports will design and manufacture the jerseys of both the senior and U-19 India men and women cricket teams.

The association gets underway from India’s upcoming tour of Australia which will see India men cricketers sporting the new jerseys.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed his delight and hoped that the official merchandise will be within easy and convenient reach for the fans of Indian cricket teams.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” Ganguly said in a statement on Tuesday.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the board is looking forward to working with an Indian brand. “The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally,” Shah said in a statement.

MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.