Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads, each comprising a total of 16 members.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Overseas player: Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (C), Poonam Yadav (VC), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar

Overseas player: Hayley Matthews, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown

Velocity

Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana (VC), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, K.P.Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Overseas players: Ayabonga Khaka, Kathryn Cross, Laura Wolvaardt, Natthakan Chantham

Schedule:

May 23 – 7:30 PM – Trailblazers vs Supernovas

May-24 – 3:30 PM – Supernovas vs Velocity

May-26 – 7:30 PM – Velocity vs Trailblazers

May-28 – 7:30 PM – Final