New Delhi: Former India cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed as the senior India women’s team batting coach while head coach Ramesh Powar will join VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s cricket team,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai,” it added.

“Mr. Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to Men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI.”