Delhi: After taking the “trendy knee” during the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian cricket team’s new dietary plan ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series versus New Zealand has sparked a massive row on social media. As per the media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned the consumption of beef and pork in any form in Team India’s new diet regime. It has also been learned that the players have been asked to consume meat in only halal form.

BCCI’s latest diktat has not only started a fresh controversy but also fuelled an unnecessary religiously-discriminating issue among many cricket fans. What to have and what not to have? With an aim to keep the players fit and healthy – the latest dietary plan has been put into place ahead of the Test series against the Black Caps.

Team India now being forced to have Halal Food after showing the knee by the woke BCCI Is BCCI bending back to Halal lobby ? #BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/XM8gYfhT1M Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) November 23, 2021

“According to the new dietary plan of the Indian cricket team, players aren’t allowed to eat pork and beef in any form and variety in order to keep themselves fit and healthy,” read a report in India Today. Meanwhile, the report added that the new diet plan has not come from the BCCI but the team management which has to convey the catering needs to the host board only via the BCCI.

“If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever,” it added.

A section of Twitter users are accusing the richest cricket board – BCCI – of a religiously-discriminating move, while some questioned the motive behind this new rule. Few believe that BCCI’s decision to ban all forms of meat except halal will hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. On the other hand, Muslims prefer halal meat over any other form.

BCCI is yet to give clarification on the raging controversy. Meanwhile, here’s how the Twitter world reacted over the entire issue:

On the other hand, New Zealand’s dietary plan for the first Test has both red and white meat.

“The food should contain moderate amounts of carbohydrate and protein and lower amounts of fat, to ensure these athletes get all the energy and nutrients required for their training and games. The prepared food must have plenty of flavour and be as fresh and natural as possible,” the New Zealand diet plan reads.

Talking about the first Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts suffered a major blow as senior opener KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand due to a muscle strain in his left thigh.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Kanpur from Thursday (November 25) and Suryakumar has been added to the Indian squad.