Interviewing candidates for the vacant national selector’s position will not be on the agenda when the newly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meet for the first time on Tuesday, confirmed former India cricketer Madan Lal.

“Yes, I got a call from the BCCI and we will be having our first official meeting tomorrow, but we will not be interviewing the candidates eligible for the post of the two selectors. Let’s go and see what talks we have at the meeting. I expect to meet the president (Sourav Ganguly) tomorrow,” Lal said.

The eligible candidates will be interviewed for the posts left vacant by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) as their tenures have ended. In all probability, the Indian squad for South Africa series starting March 12 in Dharamsala could be picked. It is going to be a three-match ODI series.

BCCI chief Ganguly had said at the start of February that the two new selectors of the national team would be appointed by the end of the month, but sadly that did not happen. And by the looks of it, the appointment might take some more time.

The two frontrunners for the post left vacant by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad will be former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and former pacer Ajit Agarkar.

While the rule says that the ‘the senior most Test cap from among the members of the committee shall be appointed the chairman’, Ganguly has made it clear that the most capped Test cricketer would be the one heading the team of selectors. “It will be the one with the most Tests,” he had said.

Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gandhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) will continue as selectors.