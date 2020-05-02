The players and support staff members of India’s physically disabled cricket team on Saturday received the promised prize purse for winning a series in England, last year. The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August last year.

The BCCI had presented a symbolic cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni in March at their headquarters.

The money was directly transferred to players’ accounts on Saturday by the BCCI, an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged was quoted by PTI .

The official said that the team comprised 17 players and six members of the support staff.

The amount was approved by the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Meanwhile, all cricketing action has been suspended amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic which the entire world is fighting as of now.

The virus has already infected more than 33,00,000 people globally while claiming over 2,30,000 lives. In India, there are more 37,500 coronavirus cases including 1,223 confirmed deaths.

There is still no sure short treatment of the virus and self-isolation, social distancing and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent ways of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With PTI Inputs)