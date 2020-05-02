The players and support staff members of India's physically disabled cricket team on Saturday received the promised prize purse for winning a series in England, last year. The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August last year. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI had presented a symbolic cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni in March at their headquarters. <p></p> <p></p>The money was directly transferred to players' accounts on Saturday by the BCCI, an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged was quoted by PTI . <p></p> <p></p>The official said that the team comprised 17 players and six members of the support staff. <p></p> <p></p>The amount was approved by the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA). <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, all cricketing action has been suspended amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic which the entire world is fighting as of now. <p></p> <p></p>The virus has already infected more than 33,00,000 people globally while claiming over 2,30,000 lives. In India, there are more 37,500 coronavirus cases including 1,223 confirmed deaths. <p></p> <p></p>There is still no sure short treatment of the virus and self-isolation, social distancing and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent ways of protecting oneself from contracting the infection. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)