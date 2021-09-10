New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has provided a statement on the cancellation of the fifth Test match between India and England which was scheduled to start on Friday. The match was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

The Indian cricket board stated that it had several discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board before taking the decision of calling off the match.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India’s tour of England 2021,” BCCI said in the statement.

“The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match,” it added.

The BCCI further said that both cricket governing bodies will work together to find a window to reschedule the Test match which is also a part of the World Test Championship cycle.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match,” the statement reads.

On Thursday, the India cricket team’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun were tested positive for the novel virus ahead of the Oval Test.

The Indian cricket board said that it will not compromise on maintaining the safety and well-being of the players.

“The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect,” BCCI stated.

The board further expressed their gratitude towards ECB for their co-operating in crucial times.

“The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series,” the statement concluded.