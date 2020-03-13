After Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday refused to allow any Indian Premier League (IPL) matches due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI will now look for alternate venues in "willing" states to conduct a closed-door edition. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the national capital will not have any sporting events for a month to contain the spread of the deadly infection that has sent the world into turmoil with close to 5,000 deaths so far. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai and Delhi's first game was to be on March 30. <p></p> <p></p>"All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in wake of the coronavirus threat," Sisodia said. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI responded by listing the alternate venues that could play host. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capital IPL franchise. <p></p> <p></p>"Lucknow has been wanting to host IPL matches for a while now. If it's a closed-door tournament, it really doesn't matter where it is played," a BCCI source told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>Before Delhi, Karnataka has also expressed its unwillingness to host IPL matches, while Maharashtra has banned the sale of tickets. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI inputs)