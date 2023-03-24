BCCI Gets Strict On NCA, Gives Strong Warning Over Constant Injuries Of Players - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a strong warning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the constant injuries of the star Indian players

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a strong warning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the constant injuries of the star Indian players, according to a Sports Tak report. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a strong warning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the constant injuries of the star Indian players, according to a Sports Tak report.

This development comes after Shreyas Iyer complained of back pain during the fourth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this month. Iyer didn't come out to bat on the fourth test and was subsequently ruled out of the ODI series against the Aussies.

Iyer, who is also the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, is in doubt over his participation in the first half of the IPL 2023. Iyer didn't play the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur and was also ruled out of the white ball series against New Zealand earlier this year.

However, Shreyas Iyer isn't the only Indian big gun who has been facing lots of injury issues. India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022. He also missed Asia Cup 2022 along with the T20 World Cup 2022. He was included in the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was again ruled out.

He recently got back surgery in New Zealand and is set to be on a recovery period of 6 months. He would also be missing out on IPL 2023. With the 50-over World Cup fast approaching later this year in India, the national team's preparation have been hit by the injuries of Iyer and Bumrah