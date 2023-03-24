Advertisement

BCCI Gets Strict On NCA, Gives Strong Warning Over Constant Injuries Of Players - Report

BCCI Gets Strict On NCA, Gives Strong Warning Over Constant Injuries Of Players - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a strong warning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the constant injuries of the star Indian players

Updated: March 24, 2023 4:10 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a strong warning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the constant injuries of the star Indian players, according to a Sports Tak report.

This development comes after Shreyas Iyer complained of back pain during the fourth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this month. Iyer didn't come out to bat on the fourth test and was subsequently ruled out of the ODI series against the Aussies.

Iyer, who is also the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, is in doubt over his participation in the first half of the IPL 2023. Iyer didn't play the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur and was also ruled out of the white ball series against New Zealand earlier this year.

However, Shreyas Iyer isn't the only Indian big gun who has been facing lots of injury issues. India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022. He also missed Asia Cup 2022 along with the T20 World Cup 2022. He was included in the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was again ruled out.

He recently got back surgery in New Zealand and is set to be on a recovery period of 6 months. He would also be missing out on IPL 2023. With the 50-over World Cup fast approaching later this year in India, the national team's preparation have been hit by the injuries of Iyer and Bumrah

Also Read

More News ›
BCCI Gets Strict On NCA, Gives Strong Warning Over Constant Injuries Of Players - Report
Jasprit Bumrah's Back In Fragile State, One Bad Move Can End His Career: Report
Shreyas Iyer To Jasprit Bumrah: 4 Indian Players Who’ll Miss IPL 2023 Due To Injury-Related Issues
Shreyas Iyer To Wait Before Taking Call On Surgery, May Feature In IPL 2023: Report
Shreyas Iyer To Undergo Back Surgery, Set To Miss IPL 2023 And WTC Final - Reports
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Mukesh Choudhary And LSG Fast Bowler Moshin Khan Doubtful For IPL Due To Injuries

IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Mukesh Choudhary And LSG Fast Bowler Mos...

Star English Duo Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023 - Check Tweet

Star English Duo Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead Of IPL...

Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Set Stage On Fire in Indian Sports Honours Awards | PHOTOS

Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Set Stage On Fire in Indian Spo...

Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Set Stage On Fire in Indian Sports Honours Awards | PHOTOS

Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Set Stage On Fire in Indian Spo...

Security Is Just An Excuse: Imran Nazir Stirs Fresh Asia Cup Controversy, Says India Scared Of Losing To Pakistan

Security Is Just An Excuse: Imran Nazir Stirs Fresh Asia Cup...

Advertisement