BCCI Gives Southampton Update Ahead of WTC Final, Day 2: No Rain, Pitch Looks Hard With Tinge of Green

Southampton: Minutes ahead of the toss, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on Saturday from Ageas Bowl, Southampton. It was the picture of the pitch that had been under the covers for a long time due to incessant rain.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days is indicating that there is a high chance that the match will go to the reserve day.

Here is the update:

The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now. Thoughts?

India vs New Zealand SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young