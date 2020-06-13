IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel has said the BCCI is hoping to stage the annual T20 league in September-October but that will dependent on three other factors including postponement of T20 World Cup, rescheduling Asia Cup and permission from the Indian government.

Several media reports have claimed that should the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia this year be postponed, BCCI will be eyeing to use that window to conduct IPL.

“Yes, we are looking at those dates, but it all depends on the future of the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup. Subject to that we are planning (IPL window),” Patel told The Indian Express. “Again, it depends on how the situation is in September-October. We have to go by the government directive. First we need the go-ahead from the government.”

Patel also reckoned that IPL players and official broadcaster have expressed their willingness to play in front of empty stands should the need arise. “You can’t play a World Cup in empty stadiums. But the IPL being a league, it can be staged behind closed doors. The official broadcaster is OK with that and so are the players because they want to play,” he said.

Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to state associations that the BCCI is working on all possible options to make the suspended IPL a reality this year.

However, nothing is concrete and BCCI is waiting for other things to fall in place before informing the franchises. “Once the clarity comes from the ICC and we get the government nod, then we can tell the franchises,” the former India international said.

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said the franchise are in favour of a full tournament with overseas players involved. “The quality of the product (IPL) is what has made it really, really special. I think it is safe to say that the collective view is that we have to have the tournament in its full format; the same number of games, with all the players part of it,” he said.