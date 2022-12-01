<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday has announced its Cricket Advisory Committee that will select the new national selectors. <p></p> <p></p>"The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik," BCCI said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers' Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. <p></p> <p></p>"Ms Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC," the statement added. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh, who were not retained after India's T20 World Cup semifinal exit, have reapplied for the BCCI selector's job. <p></p> <p></p>As many as 60 applicants have applied for the job including Sharma and Harvinder.