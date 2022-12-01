Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday has announced its Cricket Advisory Committee that will select the new national selectors.

“The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

“Ms Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh, who were not retained after India’s T20 World Cup semifinal exit, have reapplied for the BCCI selector’s job.

As many as 60 applicants have applied for the job including Sharma and Harvinder.