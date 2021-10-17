Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday finally rolled out the invite for the job application of Team India (Senior Men) and NCA coaches. As per reports, NCA chief Rahul Dravid has been approached by the BCCI in Dubai and the former India captain has agreed to file his application for the position that would be vacant after the T20 World Cup as Ravi Shastri’s tenure comes to an end.

BCCI invites applications for the below-mentioned positions:

1. Head Coach (Team India – Senior Men)

2. Batting Coach (Team India – Senior Men)

3. Bowling Coach (Team India – Senior Men)

4. Fielding Coach (Team India – Senior Men)

5. Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA)

1. Applications for the position of Head Coach (Team India – Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on October 26, 2021 at headcoach@bcci.tv

Job Description for the said position is provided here

2. Applications for the position of Batting Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at battingcoach@bcci.tv

Job Description for the said position is provided here

3. Applications for the position of Bowling Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at bowlingcoach@bcci.tv

Job Description for the said position is provided here

4. Applications for the position of Fielding Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at fieldingcoach@bcci.tv

Job Description for the said position is provided here

5. Applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at sportsscienceandmedicine@bcci.tv

The release was signed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.