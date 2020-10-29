A couple of months after announcing his international retirement, former India skipper MS Dhoni was paid a tribute by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). This happened a day after BCCI announced the India team for the Australian tour next month.

Dhoni brought an end to his illustrious international cricketing career on August 15 and shocked the entire country, because no one was expecting it with the IPL starting shortly and a World Cup to follow.

Following the squad’s announcement, the BCCI paid the legend tribute by updating its cover picture on Twitter. It posted a picture of MS Dhoni with the words ‘#ThankYouMSDhoni’.

Meanwhile, his outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League has not been up to the mark and Chennai has fared miserably. Last week, they became the first team to be out of the playoffs race. Personally, Dhoni has faced flak for his lack of intent. In 12 games so far, he has managed to score only 199 runs.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains to have led the national team. From leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph to marshalling the troops to its second 50-overs World Cup glory in 2011, Dhoni has done it all. He has also led the Indian team to the No 1 spot in Test rankings for the first time ever, apart from being the only skipper to have led their side to all three ICC trophies.

There were speculations that BCCI would host a farewell match for the 39-year old, but that in all probability will not happen as of now.