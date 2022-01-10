<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the postponement of the knockout stage matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy following some positive Covid-19 cases within the team environment. Keeping everyone's health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice,the BCCI said. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage. The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves, the Indian cricket board said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Eight teams - Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bengal had qualified for the Cooch Behar Trophy knockouts. They were scheduled to play their four-day knockout matches (Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan v Mumbai, Maharashtra v Vidarbha and Bengal v Haryana) in Pune starting from Tuesday.