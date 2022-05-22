Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have purchased a new home in the central Kolkata region worth INR 40 crores as per latest reports. The 49-year old has bought a new mansion on Lower Rowdon street which is a 2-storey building. The grapevine is that the mansion structure will be demolished completely and will go for a complete make over.

A Picture of Ganguly’s new house is doing rounds on social media as well. See picture here:

Pictures of Ganguly’s old house on Biren Roy Road in Behala went viral a couple of days back. His journey as one of the most successful cricketers started in that house. At the moment, this news has spread like a wildfire in Kolkata as the local residents are looking forward to welcome ‘Dada’ as their new neighbour.

It is noteworthy that Ganguly brought his new house from a Gujarati family residing in Kolkata for many years. “We are very happy that dada will be with us, he will stay here, we are overwhelmed and we will welcome him,” Parimal Roy, who has a shop in this region, was quoted as saying by News18.

Meanwhile, Ganguly is busy in preparations of the IPL playoffs which will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Two new teams — Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans — have performed exceedingly well in their maiden season and are in the race to finish at the top of the points table with their three league matches remaining in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Other than both these teams, old timers Rajasthan and Bangalore have made their way into the playoffs recently.