BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces 5 Crore Rs For Team India Following Historic U19 Women's T20 World Cup Win

Shafali Verma's Team India's U19 Women team defeated Grace Scrivens-led England in the final of U19 Women's World Cup final. The Women in Blue won the match in a glorious manner by 7 wickets at the Senwes Park stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first and then bowled out England on just 68 runs. Then they chased the 69 runs target with 6 overs remaining. BCCI secretary to make the historic moment more special announced INR 5 crore rupees for the team and support staff.

Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament. Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

