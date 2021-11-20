Chennai: BCCI secretary, Jay Shah has come up with a blockbuster of a news as he confirmed it on Saturday that the Indian Premier League 2022 will take place in India. Shah was attending the event, “The Champions Call” in Chennai, which is organised to celebrate Chennai Super Kings’ fourth IPL victory.

While addressing the crowd in the event, Shah has assured that the cash-rich league will return to India and it will be even more exciting as new teams- Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be joining the fray.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining,” the BCCI secretary said.

The Mega Auction will be in December and the BCCI secretary expecting the event will be ever more interesting with new combinations.

“We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like,” Jay Shah further said.

CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad for Rs 5,625 crore whereas the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group bagged the Lucknow franchise at Rs 7,0090 Crore. The new franchises will participate in IPL from 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches.

BCCI had to shift the remainder of the 2021 IPL to UAE, due to uprising of COVID-19 cases. Hopefully situation will be better in 2022.