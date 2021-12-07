Mumbai: There were reports that the Indian board would be announcing the squad for the tour of South Africa today, but despite the meeting in Mumbai – the ODI captaincy issue has put the selectors in a dilemma. As per a report in TOI, a source close to the selection panel called it a sensitive issue and confessed that a few were in favour of Rohit – who is now the T20 skipper – taking over as white-ball captain. The source revealed that Kohli and Rohit need to be spoken to as they as individuals would need clarity.

“The ODI captaincy is a sensitive issue. There is a school of thought that Rohit should be given charge of all white-ball cricket after being appointed as the T20 captain. But for that, the selectors need to sit with Virat Kohli and know where he stands with his batting. The situation will have to be discussed with Rohit too because he is also seeking clarity on his side,” the source close to the selection panel told TOI.