In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shut down its Mumbai office and asked employees to work from home starting Tuesday.

According to a report in Times Now, the employees will work from home till the pandemic subsides.

BCCI issued an internal circular to all its employees while also stating that if there is a need they should come to the office.

Meanwhile, all domestic and international matches have been kept on hold while the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe,” RCB tweeted.

Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe. 🙏🏻#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DTVog3x5mB Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2020

The Indian government has issued advisory to avoid large gatherings in sporting events leading to suspension of several major tournaments including IPL, India-South Africa bilateral ODI series, India Open (golf), India Open (badminton), shooting world cup, national hockey championships among others.

Globally, football seasons in England, Spain, Italy have been called off while clouds of uncertainty hang over Euro 2020 Championships to be played across 12 nations and Olympics in Tokyo.