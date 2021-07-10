New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket have announced the revised schedule of the forthcoming limited-overs series between the two countries. The white-ball series between the two neighbours was rescheduled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp.

The series was originally expected to begin on July 13 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. However, now the first ODI will be played on July 18. The second and third ODI between the two teams will take place on 20th and 23rd July respectively.

The T20I series will commence from 25th July at the same venue. The second and third T20I between the two teams will take place on 27th and 29th July respectively.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI, SLC announce revised dates for upcoming ODI & T20I series. #SLvIND More Details 👇 BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket.”

Mr Ashley de Silva, the SLC CEO, said: “We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”

Both the teams will look to bring their best to the table. Sri Lanka lost the ODI series against England by 3-0 recently whereas they lost the T20I series by 2-0. Thus, the hosts will now look to turn the tables against the young Indian team, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.