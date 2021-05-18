It would be interesting as two different Indian teams would be on tour at the same time soon. While the Virat Kohli-led Indian team would be in the United Kingdom for the inaugural World Test Championship final versus New Zealand, there will be another second-string team that would tour Sri Lanka during the last week of July.

During a recent conversation, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed why such a thing would happen and how it would benefit. Finance according to Dhumal is a big reason here. Most boards have run into huge financial losses due to the pandemic which forced scheduled tours and tournaments to be postponed or cancelled.

“See as you know the cricket world is under tremendous pressure for the last one-and-a-half year given this COVID pandemic, lot of FTP has been canceled which has put lot of strains on these associations all over the world. Until and unless you do these tours, we can’t make up, and it would be very difficult for all these boards to come out of their financial struggle that they are going through,” said Arun Dhumal.

Dhumal also mentioned that the Lankan tour was actually scheduled to take place last year, but had to be postponed.

“We had to miss Sri Lanka tour last year also. So, we need to work out on that and since our team that is going to England is primarily for Tests, we could have made up a team for these white-ball matches. So, that is why we thought we should do our bit to make sure Sri Lankan board and we can play white-ball cricket in time,” added Arun Dhumal.

The dates for the Lankan tour are yet to be announced.