New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has put the ball in BCCI’s court by responding in an epic way over the ongoing debate between the two boards over next year’s Asia Cup and World Cup.

Raja blamed BCCI for starting the whole issue and also emphasized that the longest format of the game needs India vs Pakistan encounters.

“What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn’t allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?” Ramiz was quoted as saying to BBC’s Test Match Special. “It is quite an emotional subject here.

“The debate was started by BCCI in a way. We had to respond. Test cricket needs India v Pakistan.” The whole fight started when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, announced that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights for the Asia Cup after 15 years. In response to Shah’s statement, Raja said Pakistan would be opting out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India if the Men in Blue opt not to visit their neighbours for the continental tourney.

A former cricketer himself, Raja felt India should travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2022, keeping all the political differences aside. He explained his opinion citing an example from the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is going on currently in Qatar.

“You saw what happened in the World Cup – 90,000 fans turned up (at MCG),” he said. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC.

“When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women’s rights, he picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues. Through sport we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk,” he said.