New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a stunning remark on the ongoing PCB vs BCCI battle over next year’s Asia Cup and ODI World Cup by stating the Indians want to see Babar Azam’s side play cricket in the country.

Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2023 for the first time in 15 years. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, announced that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the continental tourney.

In response to Shah’s comments, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja threated to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup which India is hosting. Shah also called for a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023.

“The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket. Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India,” Afridi said when asked about the ongoing war of words between PCB and BCCI.

Earlier this month, Raja indirectly took a dig at Shah, stating why to give hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 and then announcing India won’t be travelling. “Why give it to us in the first place and then make all those statements that India will not travel,” Raja was quoted as saying to BBC’s Test Match Special.

“India cannot come because the government will not allow them because that has been the stated position, but to take the Asia Cup away from us is just not right,” he added.