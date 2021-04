BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women 3rd Unofficial ODI

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh Emerging Women

Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd Unofficial ODI

Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd Unofficial ODI Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BDW-E vs SAW-E at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: In the 3rd Unofficial ODI, South Africa Emerging Women and Bangladesh Emerging Women will face each other at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The 3rd Unofficial ODI BDW-E vs SAW-E match will begin at 09.00 AM IST April 8. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd Unofficial ODI BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Tips, BDW-E vs SAW-E Probable Playing XIs, BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women 3rd Unofficial ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women.

TOSS: The 3rd Unofficial ODI match toss between Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women will take place at 08.30 AM IST April 8

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

BDW-E vs SAW-E My Dream11 Team

Shamima Sultana, Andrie Steyn, Fargana Hoque (C), Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Jane Winster, Leah Jones (VC)

BDW-E vs SAW-E Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Fariha Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun

South Africa Emerging Women: Robyn Searle, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Sinalo Jafta, Kirstie Thomson, Jade De Figuerido, Micheala Andrews, Khayakazi Mathe

BDW-E vs SAW-E Squads

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa, Khadija Tul Kubra

South Africa Emerging Women: Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BDW-E Dream11 Team/ SAW-E Dream11 Team/ South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 3rd Unofficial ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.