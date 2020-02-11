Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi has lashed out at the India U19 players for engaging in a duel with their Bangladesh U19 counterparts after the ICC U19 World Cup final. The spin legend urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to “put its foot down” on such conduct and call it a “juvenile” and not the “U-19 World Cup.”

Bangladesh created history on Sunday when they clinched their maiden U19 World Cup title by three wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The on-field aggression went on even after the winning runs were hit. Some players reportedly got physical while returning to the pavilion end of Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

“Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used. You bat, bowl and field badly happens, but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all,” Bedi told MID-DAY on Tuesday.

“India, Pakistan and Bangladesh all Asian teams which made the semi-finals you could tell from a country mile that the players were not under-19. Few years ago, Rahul Dravid spoke about the overage issue. What has happened to us? I am very disappointed,” he added.

Continuing on the topic of poor behaviour, Bedi lamented: “Who can control this? If the top is behaving like that, what do you expect? The coach, team manager should be hauled up. Dravid must answer to this development.”