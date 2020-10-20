New Zealand cricketer Ben Lister has become the first to have been roped in as a coronavirus substitute after being added to Auckland playing XI in their ongoing Plunket Shield match against Otago.

The 26-year-old Chapman has represented New Zealand in six ODIs and 24 T20Is and he reportedly felt sick on Monday following which the batsman underwent a test for coronavirus.

Lister, who has so far played in 18 first class games, was named as the replacement until Chapman’s test results are known.

“Ollie Pringle makes his First-Class debut becoming No. Keycap digit fiveKeycap digit twoKeycap digit four. Ben Lister starts as Covid-19 replacement with Mark Chapman awaiting test results after feeling ill yesterday,” Auckland Cricket tweeted.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who was present at the Eden Park where the contest is currently underway, said he was pleased that Chapman was not penalised for doing the right thing.

“I wasn’t aware until I got here this morning, that Mark Chapman had been feeling ill and had to get a Covid test. But from my perspective, it’s great that he’s not penalised for doing the right thing in what is obviously different times we face in the world,” Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“Just shows that we and cricket aren’t immune to that either, so following the right protocols is definitely the right thing to do,” he added.

COVID-19 replacements in Test cricket have been approved by the ICC in June.

Lister bowled 11 overs and returned figures of 1/40 as Otago were bowled out for 186 in 53.5 overs. Kyle Jamieson, who made his international debut earlier this year, took 5/39 while Daniel Ferns took 3/44.