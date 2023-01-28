Ben Stokes' Cryptic Tweet Reveals Reason Behind England's Loss Vs South Africa In 1st ODI

South Africa defeated England in the first ODI of the three-match series by 27 runs at the Mangaung Oval. South Africa batting first scored 298 runs and England lost the match despite being in a winnable position.

Rassie van der Dussen's 111 helped SA put up a good total on the board. England got a perfect start for the chase as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan joined an astonishing 146 runs-opening partnership. Jason Roy smashed a magnificent ton of 113 runs and Malan scored 59 runs.

England lost Roy in the 30th over at the score of 196 and it was their fourth wicket. From there they lost their fifth wicket in form of Moeen Ali on a score of 222. They were in a position they could have still won the match but ENG suffered a batting collapse from there on and got bowled out on the score of 271.

Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well https://t.co/U2aF9FOSDw Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 27, 2023

The English red-ball skipper Ben Stokes revealed the reason behind his team's loss in the ODI. Stokes decided to quit the ODI format recently to manage the workload. In response to a tweet from Wisden titled "What is England's biggest issue in ODI cricket?" Stokes wrote, "Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well."

It was obvious that Ben Stokes was blaming the hectic schedule for England's poor performance. Workload management has been a huge issue that many cricketers have openly addressed.

Players are being forced to prioritize formats and tournaments due to the packed schedule. Ben Stokes, for example, has gone as far as to quit one format entirely in order to remain fit and fresh for the other two. Despite being at the height of their careers, others, like Trent Boult, have turned down national contracts and become independent contractors.