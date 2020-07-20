In a bid to score quick runs and give themselves a chance – centurion from the first innings, Ben Stokes – continued from where he left – was in top gear on the final day from the outset. Stokes remained unbeaten on 78* off 57 balls as England declared their second innings at 129 for three, setting Windies a target of 312.

Starting day five on 37 for two, the hosts were looking to score quickly and declare. Skipper Root and Stokes started off on a positive note before the left-hander took off. During his innings, he hit pacer Kemar Roach for a massive six. He had made up his made as he danced down the track and timed it from the middle of the bat, the ball sailed into the third tier at long-off.

England Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle shared the video:

Stokes continued his good form into the second innings. He scored a brilliant 176 in the first essay to help the hosts pile on a mammoth 469 for nine before declaring. Windies, in their first innings, were bowled out for 287.

At the time of filing the copy, with two sessions still to go, Windies are reeling at 55 for four and would be looking at saving the Test.