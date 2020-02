BEN vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 2nd Quarter-Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fant

BEN vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 2nd Quarter-Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bengal vs Odisha at DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack 9:30 AM IST:

Both the sides emerged second in their respective groups will now battle it out for a spot in the semis. Both sides have had a good season and it is hard to pick, but with Odisha playing at home they would enjoy a slight advantage.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal vs Odisha will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Shreevats Goswami

Batters Manoj Tiwary (C), Debashish Samantray, Anurag Sarangi

All-Rounders Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan (VC)

Bowlers Ishan Porel, Basant Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

Probable Playing XIs

Odisha

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Debashish Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Subhranshu Senapati (C), Biplab Samantray, Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty

Bengal

Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad/Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep.

SQUADS

Odisha

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Debashish Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Subhranshu Senapati (C), Biplab Samantray, Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty, Abhishek Raut, Sandeep Pattnaik, Sujit Lenka, Pappu Roy, Ankit Yadav

Bengal

Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad/Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Sudip Chatterjee, Agniv Pan, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Mukesh Kumar/Ramesh Prasad.

